Police arrested a man in the metro area Sunday night after he broke into a home twice in one day. Around 8:20pm, police received a report of a break and entry that occurred earlier in the day by a 28-year old man known to the victim. About an hour later, Officers were called to the home as the same suspect had returned and assaulted two people inside. He was arrested and charged with two counts of Break and Entry and two counts of Assault. He is being held for court.

