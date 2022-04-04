Police are are investigating a double shooting inside a Harris Point residence.

Shortly after midnight Monday, Gander RCMP received a report indicating that a man and a woman were injured from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services, as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, have been engaged. The residence is currently being held for the purpose of the investigation. Police advise there is no current risk to public safety. Residents of the community can expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days as officers continue with the investigation.