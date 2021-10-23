A man and woman were taken into police custody in Marystown Saturday after an incident inside a Queen Street home.

Burin Peninsula RCMP had warned the public earlier in the morning of an increased police presence in the area. Access to the area was restricted as officers responded to an incident contained in a home.

A woman was taken into custody first, while police negotiated with a man inside the home. Later in the day, the RCMP announced the man had also been taken into custody and access had been restored to the area.