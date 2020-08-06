Two police forces took a 45-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in to custody in Dildo Thursday after shots were fired the area of Cowperthwaite Court in St. John’s.

RNC officers responded to reports of gunshots around 6:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. Police received information shortly after arrival that 45-year-old Paul Hennebury of St. John’s had discharged a firearm in the area in what was believed to be a targeted attack. Hennebury had left in a vehicle operated by a 29-year-old woman before police arrived.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle, a black Honda Civic, a short time later in the Conception Bay South area. The vehicle proceeded westbound on to the Trans-Canada Highway. RNC and RCMP collaborated as the vehicle was tracked to the area of Dildo. RCMP officers from Placentia, Whitbourne, Trinity Conception, Holyrood and Traffic Services had responded as the suspect vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Dildo, where it came to rest against a residence.

RNC Police Dog Services arrived on scene moments later as Hennebury fled on foot. A short time later, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Hennebury was taken into custody by RNC Police Dog Service, Gunner, and RCMP.

Both Hennebury and the 29-year-old woman remain in custody in connection with the incident on Cowperthwaite Court, as well as possession of a stolen vehicle, flight from police, and dangerous driving, for which charges are pending.

The RNC Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and asks anyone who has information which may assist the investigation, or has CCTV or dash camera footage, to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at: www.nlcrimestoppers.com.