There were no injuries in a fire at a duplex on Hamlyn Road in the west end of St. John’s Friday night.

Firefighters got a call report a fire at the home at 8:00 p.m. On arrival, firefighters spotted a man and child on a roof over the living room. Trapped by smoke and fire, the two were able to climb out a bedroom window onto the overhang. Both were checked out by paramedics on the scene and are doing fine.

The home sustained extensive smoke damage with the majority of the fire damage confined to the kitchen. There is no word on the cause of the fire.