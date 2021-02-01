It was a day of outrage Monday for the family of a couple who were killed in a car accident near Gander in July of 2019, leaving two others seriously hurt including a man who was left a paraplegic.

The person charged with being drunk and causing that accident walked out of court a free man. Nicholas Villeneuve, 22, of Gander was facing multiple charges following the collision on the Trans Canada Highway early that summer morning.

A Charter rights application meant much of the evidence had to be thrown out, Villeneuve was then acquitted on all charges.

The decision caused outrage outside the court today as members of the victims family confronted Villeneuve.