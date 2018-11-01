Mallard Cottage decided to give back Thursday in celebration of its fifth anniversary. It prepared food for the Gathering Place so it could feed people in need. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.