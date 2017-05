A suspicious vehicle was reported in the Metro area around 9:30 Tuesday morning. Police located and stopped the 38 year-old driver. He was charged with breach of court order and as well public mischief after providing officers will a false name. The male was also issued tickets for operating with a suspended license and having no registration stickers. He previously owed in excess of $8,000 in fines, as a result that vehicle was sent for impound.