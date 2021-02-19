The Nunatsiavut Government has been advised by officials at Labrador-Grenfell Regional Health Authority that the presumptive case of COVID-19 identified in the Inuit community of Makkovik on Wednesday of this week has been confirmed to be negative.

Residents must continue following all public health protocols, including practicing good hand hygiene, wearing a mask, avoid crowds, and maintaining social distancing of at least two metres from those outside your immediate households.

The restriction on all commercial passenger flights to and from Makkovik has been lifted. Meanwhile, all residents of Nunatsiavut are still being asked to not travel by snowmobile to any other communities under any circumstance.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador has 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the Eastern Health region:

11 under 20 years of age;

18 between 20-39 years of age;

16 between 40-49 years of age;

7 between 50-59 years of age;

6 between 60-69 years of age; and,

2 over 70 years of age.

There are 26 females and 34 males.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

There are 9 new presumptive positive cases in the Eastern Health region since yesterday. This is in addition to the 6 presumptive positive cases reported yesterday.

Presumptive positive cases are not added to the province’s total active case count until they are confirmed positive by the laboratory. It may take several days for confirmatory testing to be completed. As of this public update, there are 21 presumptive positive cases awaiting confirmatory testing.

Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases. For example, 34 of today’s 60 new confirmed cases are previous presumptive positive cases.

Presumptive positive cases are treated the same way as confirmed positive cases. These individuals are advised to self-isolate. Anyone considered a close contact is advised to quarantine. Public Health starts contact tracing for these cases.

People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

There are 417 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the 417 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 410

Central Health – 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 3

There have been 22 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1 new recovery in the Central Health region. This means 439 people have recovered from the virus.

Two individuals are in hospital.

To date, 103,654 people have been tested.