Police have closed Allandale Road from Higgins Line to Prince Philip Drive as city crews deal with a major water main break.

Witnesses described seeing a river flowing from a bulge in the road. Traffic is at a standstill and drivers are advised to avoid the area. City crews, firefighters and police are on the scene.

The Marine Institute and College of the North Atlantic on Ridge Road are closed for the day because of the break. The east and west blocks of Confederation Building also closed down and bus routes in the area are affected.

The City of St. John’s says repair work is expected to be completed Friday evening. After that, the affected area will be back-filled with gravel. The road will re-open once that work is complete.