Drivers on the Avalon are being warned about major roadwork that got underway Tuesday. The Department of Transportation and Works is asking for patience over the next couple of weeks. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.