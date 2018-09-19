There has been an incident at Prince of Wales Collegiate High School in St. John’s.

First responders are on scene. There are seven ambulances outside the school. Police are at the school as well.

Early indications are that bear spray is involved in the incident, and up to 10 students may be impacted. The incident occurred with in the last hour outside of the school. It’s not clear if there are injuries or how severe they are. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says the school is in secure school mode.

A disaster protocol is also in effect at hospitals.