There was a major explosion in Mount Pearl this morning. Sources tell NTV they heard a large explosion just after 8 o’clock this morning.

A large portion of a building on Kyle Avenue in Mount Pearl was completely blown off. According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, three people have been sent to hospital. The RNC’s major crime unit is on the scene to begin their investigation. There were nine people in the building at the time.

One source tells NTV News that a tanker truck inside the Trimac Building exploded. Trimac is a national trucking company.

The explosion could be felt for miles around, according to multiple reports on social media.