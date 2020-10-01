Pictures are circulating on social media of a two-kilometre line-up for COVID-19 testing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Provincial health minister John Haggie and Dr. Rosann Seviour, Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health, addressed the province in a briefing this afternoon.

The current lineup of cars in Goose Bay waiting to access Covid testing.Someone shared this with me people. Clearly I'm not out gallavanting around Goose Bay. Get a grip.

Though Public Health’s investigation is still ongoing, Haggie told reporters it appears the woman, a health care worker who has been in the Labrador community for about a week and a half, was not symptomatic during travel to Goose Bay.

Although an investigation is underway, it’s believed she did not self isolate following her arrival, leading to a series of advisories.

The province is asking people who visited Terrington Co-op in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Sept. 22 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. and the Bargain Shop in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Sept. 23 between 3:30 and 4 p.m. to call 811 to arrange a COVID-19 test.

