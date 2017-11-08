Most flights in and out of Happy Valley-Goose Bay were cancelled Wednesday.

The Department of National Defence shut down the runways at the airport Tuesday night and they will remain closed until further notice. During runway snow-removal operations over the past few days, crack sealant was found on the equipment. The Department of National Defence cites the safety of passengers and crew as their top priority, saying they will not open the runways until they are safe.

Specialists are en route to assess the situation. Limited operations involving the use of helicopters as well as other aircraft, including medevacs, will be determined on a case-by-case basis. There is no word on how long the runways will be shut down.

Goose Bay Airport is the major air hub for air traffic in Labrador and is a popular refuelling site. The location also makes it ideal for flights to make emergency landings.