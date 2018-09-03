An earthquake was recorded around 11 PM NDT Sunday night in the North Atlantic Ocean.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter was located 289 km northeast of Bonavista and 364 km north northeast of St. John’s.

The earthquake did not produce a Tsunami and NTV News has not yet received any reports that the quake was felt on the Island. According to NTV’s Chief Meteorologist, Eddie Sheerr, earthquakes are common in the North Atlantic, but they are typically recorded much farther away from Newfoundland.