The Royal St. John’s Regatta is just one week away and teams are continuing to work on perfecting their strokes and working on shaving seconds off their time. Last night, with near perfect conditions at Qudi Vidi Lake, one team rowed an unofficial record time.

The senior ladies team, m5 rowed the women’s course with a time of 4:55.3, one second faster than the official record of 4:56.7 set back in 2003 by the OZ FM. Katie Wadden with m5 says it’s encouraging with just a week to go before the big race – adding pond conditions last night made it ideal to see how fast they could row.

Meanwhile, Outer Cove also took a shot at time last night, rowing the men’s course in an impressive time of 8:55.3, four seconds slower than the current course record of 8:51.3, set by Crosbie Industrial Services in 2007.