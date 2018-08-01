It was an historic performance on an historic day at the Royal St. John’s Regatta. M5 Group delivered a record-breaking performance this morning at the historic event, stopping the clock in a time of 4:56.10 – breaking OZ FM’s 2003 record by .6 of a second.

“This is everything we dreamed about. It’s the most amazing feeling right now,” says Alyssa Devereaux, fighting back tears. “We worked so hard over the past three years and it was all worth it.”

M5 was brilliant from the start and looked strong right until the finish line, delivering the fastest official time ever by a women’s team. The crew actually rowed an unofficial time of 4:55 last week in a practice spin, but this makes it official.

“I’m so proud of this team right now. We did it,” says stroke Katie Wadden. “We wanted this so bad.”

Members of the M5 team are Katie Wadden, Alyssa Devereaux, Jane Brodie, Nancy Beaton, Amanda Ryan, Amanda Hancock, spare Maria Clift, coxswain Dean Hammond and coach Bert Hickey.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, Outer Cove rowed one of the fastest times in the history of the sport, but it wasn’t in record time. Outer Cove stopped the clock in a brilliant time of 8:55, four seconds behind the current course record from 2007.

Both Outer Cove and M5 will have another shot at record times tonight in the men’s and women’s championship races, live on NTV at 6:25 p.m.