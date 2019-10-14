Acquitted in 2014 of second degree murder, Lyndon Butler is behind bars awaiting a bail hearing for weapons offenses. Following the not guilty verdict for murder, Butler’s lawyer told reporters that his client plans to take the LSAT test and become a lawyer. Over the weekend, Butler, 29, was arrested during Operation Impact at a roadside safety check in Conception Bay South. When police searched his vehicle they reportedly found a loaded handgun and ammunition. Butler appeared in court Saturday where he was charged with several firearms offenses.

Butler, along with Philip Pynn, was charged in connection with the 2011 killing of Nick Winsor. Pynn was convicted of manslaughter, while Butler was acquitted of all charges. Butler remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for tomorrow.