Firefighters with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department made quick work of a blaze in the centre of St. John’s over the lunch hour.

Crews responded to the home on the corner of Empire Avenue and Columbus Drive shortly before 1 p.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the home.

Acting Platoon Chief Gerry O’Neill said a small utility shed containing a generator was fully alight, and fire had spread to the rear of the home and to a larger shed nearby.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it could spread into the structure of the home, but not before significant damage was done to the exterior.

There were no injuries reported following the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.