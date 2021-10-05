A two-vehicle collision in the west end of St. John’s has sent one person to hospital.

The crash happened just after noon at the intersection of Topsail Road and Brookfield Road. An SUV collided with a full-size pickup truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The female driver of the SUV was helped by paramedics to a waiting ambulance, and taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Two occupants of the pickup were shaken, but did not immediately go to hospital.

Traffic remains slow in the area as the scene is cleared.