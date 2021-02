Elections N.L. estimates it received about 120,000 applications for mail-in ballots after the provincial election was delayed. That’s on top of 34,736 special ballot applications before the switch to vote-by-mail, and 33,523 ballots cast in the advance polls. It all points to a lower voter turnout compared to the 214,807 ballots cast in the 2019 provincial election. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.