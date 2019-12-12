Syntax, and how Farsi is translated into English, was forefront today as the defense presented its case in an attempted murder trial centered around two men from Iran.

It has been over two years since the two men went to Signal Hill. A publication ban prevents us from

Identifying the 31-year-old Iranian student who is studying here. He is accused of trying to kill his roommate, after luring him to go skiing there. The Crown had introduced a series of text messages between the accused and his brother, as well as an expert witness who translated those texts into English. Today, the defense brought in its own expert, testifying that, yes, the Crown witness did a good job in translating the messages.

However, she said the initial translation lacked context. Her testimony was that when the accused texted about wanting to shoot or stab himself or the victim, he was refereeing to his thoughts, rather than intent.

The trial will continue tomorrow.