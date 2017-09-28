Lorraine Michael has been named interim-leader of the NDP until the party can elect a replacement for Earle McCurdy.

Gerry Rogers has already announced she is running for the leadership, leaving Michael as the only other MHA to take on interim-leadership duties. Michael previously lead the party from 2006 to 2015.

“We’re fortunate to have someone with her Parliamentary and leadership experience to lead the party as we go through the democratic process of electing a new Leader,” said party president Mark Gruchy.

The NDP Executive has established a Leadership Convention planning committee to work on communications, procedures, and other matters related to preparation for the Convention. Further information and details will be released in the coming weeks.