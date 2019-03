NDP leader Alison Coffin made some strong statements in defence of longtime MHA Lorraine Michael on Friday. Michael is facing a challenge for the nomination in her own district from St. John’s Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O’Leary. Coffin agrees the optics of that situation are difficult. While she pledges to be neutral during the nomination contest, Coffin also says it’s her job as party leader to defend her caucus. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

