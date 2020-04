An outspoken advocate for the fishery has died after a battle with cancer.

Tom Best was in his 70s. He fished out of Petty Harbour for decades and was the head of the Petty Harbour Fishermen’s Co-op.

In the years after the cod moratorium, Best was an advocate for maintaining the inshore fishery as a way to keep communities alive. Friends described him as tough and tenacious, with a big, soft heart.