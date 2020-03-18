The situation with COVID-19 is evolving by the minute – with changes in the way we live here at home, and across the country.

Now – it’s causing long lineups and low gas prices at Costco in Galway.

The store is allowing only 400 customers inside Costco at once, which is about half the usual number.

In a memo sent to staff the company says they are experiencing a monumental surge in sales and food traffic, and in response they are opening up the seasonal hiring period to ease the pressure through this busy period.