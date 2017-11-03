A temporary diversion near the Sir Robert Bond Bridge this morning slowed traffic for several hours Friday morning.
An eastbound logging truck rolled onto its side, smashing one of the concrete barriers and sending the entire load rolling toward the Exploit’s River. Emergency officials were on the scene for the entire morning, as the load was cleaned up and debris removed from the highway.
The diversion has only been in place for the past month with the opening of the replacement bridge.
