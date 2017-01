Locked out employees with DJ Composites in Gander were supported in a rally this afternoon.

Several prominent union representatives attended the rally including NAPE and CUPE leaders. Their support also came in the form of monetary donations.

The Unifor members have been locked out of the aerospace parts manufacturing facility since December 19. The company says they had no other choice in tough fiscal times, and the employees say they could not accept the deal which contained wage freezes.