The College of the North Atlantic’s campus on Prince Philip Drive in St. John’s was on lockdown with a heavy police presence on Friday morning.

But the lockdown has just recently been lifted and the building will remain closed for the day. The campus, the T.I. Murphy Centre and the child care centre were in lockdown mode. Students and staff were asked to remain in their classrooms and lock the doors. Students and staff not already inside the building are asked to stay away.

Police are still on the scene for a threat investigation. The RNC says there is no information to suggest any risk to the public and surrounding areas. Officers have the situation under control.

NTV’s Bart Fraize is on the scene and will have updates as they become available.