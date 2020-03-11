The locally shot 1977 film, Orca, is being released on blu-ray by for the first time in North America.

The American thriller film shot in Petty Harbour and directed by Michael Anderson, starring Richard Harris, Charlotte Rampling and Will Sampson. It is based on Arthur Herzog’s novel of the same name.

The film follows a male orca whale tracking down and getting revenge on a boat captain for killing the whale’s pregnant mate and their unborn calf.

Upon release, the film was a minor box office success, but received mostly unfavorable reception from critics and audiences alike due to its similarities to the film jaws, released two years prior.

The blu-ray release is set for June.