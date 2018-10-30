A candlelight vigil was held at Bannerman Park in St. John’s last night to show solidarity with the Jewish community in the wake of the recent attack at a synagogue in Pennsylvania on the weekend.

Dozens gathered at the gazebo to say prayers and light candles in memory of the 11 victims who were shot to death in their place of worship, including a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor. Many others were injured. Organized by Justin Tobin of the Jewish student group Hillil, the ‘Stronger Than Hate Vigil’ set out to show support to the community and held a moment of silence for each person killed. Members of the Jewish community in Pittsburgh have blamed the political climate and President Donald Trump’s rhetoric encouraging anti-Semitism and Nationalism.