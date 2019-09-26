St. John’s based company Verafin has closed the largest venture deal in Canadian history, with a $515-million transaction.

In a press release, Verafin, the world’s largest financial crime management software company says the new equity financing was provided by Spectrum Equity’s current investing fund and Information Venture Partners, as well as several others.

“We are very excited to begin this new phase of Verafin’s journey. This financing round with our long-term partners Spectrum Equity and IVP allows Verafin to accelerate our investments in product innovation and customer success, and continue our progress in market penetration of larger financial institutions,” said Jamie King, CEO of Verafin.