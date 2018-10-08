The regular season starts soon for the Newfoundland Growlers. While the ECHL is new to the province, the league has offered a homecoming for several Growlers’ players. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.