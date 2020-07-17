In 2014, he was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars for a violent home invasion in Shearstown in which he put a gun to a young man’s head, beat him with brass knuckles and choked him. The victim at that time was just 18 years old. The sentence also included time for his involvement in a riot at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary that lasted for more that five hours, resulting in over $100,000 in damage.

Released from prison in 2019, Barry Austin Morningstar, now 27, almost immediately became the subject of a child pornography investigation. Within months, he was arrested and charged with possession and making child pornography.

Earlier this month, he plead guilty and this week was sentenced to three years. In addition to the prison time, Morningstar has been added to the national sex offender registry for life and is restricted from being around children for 10 years following his release.