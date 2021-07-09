A skate Canada coach in Conception Bay South has been suspended and is now facing criminal charges of a sexual nature.

Police launched an investigation into 27-year-old Matt Power in January after receiving a complaint of sexual misconduct. In light of that investigation Skate Canada immediately suspended Power.

He was arrested and released to appear in court this fall. Charges are expected to include sexual interference, sexual assault, making explicit material available to a child, and child luring. In 2014 and 2019 power was a coach for the Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games.