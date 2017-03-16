Local company provides helping hand for those in need

Home again opened its doors about a year ago. So far they have provided 120 tons of furniture to more than 320 homes. In addition to helping people in need, every tonne of donated furniture is a tonne not going into a landfill.

Genoa Design started out as a small home-based business in Conception Bay South. Today they are an International company with offices in Mt. Pearl, Vancouver and New Orleans, employing more than 80 people. This year they are pledging $30,000 in support.

Last year Home Again spent $24,000 on mattresses alone. They have just embarked on a campaign to raise $10,000 by months end to meet this year’s growing demand. Genoa says they will match donations dollar for dollar. Every Friday the workers at Genoa Design help to get furniture from donated space in a local warehouse to those who need it.

Yvonne Knight says it is a humbling experience to see the smiles on someone’s face when they bring them a bed to lay on, or a table to eat off of. The smiles on their faces says it all she says. Normally every week they try to make about a dozen deliveries. This week the warehouse is nearly empty and they will only be able to help two households. They need your help in order to help those in need.

www.homeagainfb.ca

(709) 325-4040