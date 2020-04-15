If you’re on the frontlines in health care, access to personal protective equipment is critical.
Local biomedical 3D-printing company PolyUnity has completed and delivered its first quantity of 2,100 face shields to frontline healthcare workers in the Eastern Health region.
On March. 31, PolyUnity’s shields were certified as a Class 1 medical device by Health Canada. In the following week, the shields passed the quality assurance process designed by Eastern Health.
PolyUnity has also manufactured adaptations for liquor bottles to dispense hand sanitizer created by the Newfoundland Liquor Corporation. More than 100 of these units have been shipped and installed in health care facilities around the province.
