Now that the federal election campaign as started, the country’s political parties have a couple of weeks to fill out their full rosters of candidates. Liberal incumbent Seamus O’Regan is asking the voters of St. John’s South-Mount Pearl to elect him for a third time, while lawyer Ray Critch is a first-time candidate for the NDP. The Conservatives do not have a candidate nominated in the district yet, but say they will be making an announcement soon, likely in the next couple of days. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.