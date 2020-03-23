Loblaws is looking to hire at their stores in the Atlantic region, including Atlantic Superstore, NoFrills, Shoppers Drug Mart and Dominion.

The company released a statement Monday, saying that these are unprecedented times in the retail industry. Loblaws says their stores provide essential goods and are being asked to remain open, but they’re looking for some much needed relief for their teams.

Loblaws has opened a website (Loblawjobs.ca) to quickly recruit temporary workers to help in stores and distribution centres, with a focus on hiring Store Clerks, Shoppers Drug Mart merchandisers, Assemblers, Pharmacists and Pharmacy Assistants.