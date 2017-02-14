Little girl, big heart – Sara Smith is a miracle Valentine

Sara Smith has an imperfect heart. It’s not broken but it doesn’t do the work it’s supposed to do to keep her alive. She was diagnosed with a Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) when she was a newborn.

“It’s the anticipation and the anxiety of the unknown,” says Sara’s mother, Danielle Galgay Smith.

She was born Sept. 18, 2013. When Sara was six weeks old, doctors at the Janeway Children’s Hospital noticed her oxygen levels were dropping and sent her to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto for more testing and surgery.

“It was really overwhelming,” says Galgay Smith.

There, at just three months old, her heart stopped after her first major heart surgery. She went into cardiac arrest for 35 minutes and was placed on life support for three days. During that same surgery surgeons discovered a rare aneurysm behind her heart. Because she was just eight pounds Sara required oxygen support for a few weeks. Then, on Dec. 19, she had her second major open-heart surgery. This time recovery was slow but Sara progressed.

But she wasn’t able to suck, swallow or breathe on her own. Sara was put on a permanent feeding tube. Finally, after 97 days, the Smiths returned home to Newfoundland with baby Sara.

Today, Sara is a beautiful, bright eyed three-year-old with a heart-warming smile and a contagious laugh. On the outside she’s the epitome of a happy healthy toddler. But she requires a lot of attention from doctors and her family. Sara struggles with weight gain so she is on a special diet. She requires frequent trips to the Janeway for cardiology, dietician and general surgery appointments. The Smiths live in Main Brook, a small community on the Northern Peninsula. It’s roughly a 994-kilometre drive but because of Sara’s condition it takes the family two days to travel.

The Smiths say they want more awareness of the realities of caring for a child with a CHD. Danielle Galgay-Smith says there aren’t programs in the province to help offset the costs of things like feeding pumps. She estimates Sara’s medical technologies have cost roughly $10,000. They also have to pay for frequent trips across the island and to the mainland for Sara’s surgeries.

One in 100 babies are born with a Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). According to the Canadian Congenital Heart Alliance, CHD is the world’s leading birth defect. People with CHD require lifelong cardiac care and getting that isn’t easy. The alliance says there are far fewer resources allocated for the care of adult CHD patients than other cardiac patients, “leading to increased anxiety, added risk and even death.”

