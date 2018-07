For the second time in less than a week, a lithium-ion battery is believed to have caused a fire in St. John’s. Firefighters were called to an apartment on Ross Street on Monday afternoon, where they found a model sailboat and several rechargeable batteries burning on the kitchen table. The homeowner had to be treated for smoke inhalation. Last week, a house on Chashin Avenue as gutted after a lithium-ion battery caught fire while charging.

-Advertisement-