Several years have passed since the Lions Club folded in Grand Falls-Windsor. But now there are efforts to bring the organization back. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.