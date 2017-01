Last Sunday, Jo-Lynn Butt says her dog Lilly was spooked by fireworks and ran away from their home in Kelligrews. Butt says New Years day fireworks put off by the town of Conception Bay South were loud and scared her family dog.

Lilly ran through their front fence and hasn’t been seen since. Though hundreds of sightings have been reported.

NTV’s Leila Beaudoin spoke to Jo-Lynn today and has more on what’s being done to findĀ Lilly.