Andrew Furey and the Liberal Party will form a majority government in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In total the Liberal Party won 22 of a possible 40 seats in the legislature.

Breaking | The election results are in – a Liberal Majority.@NTVNewsNL #nlpoli — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) March 27, 2021

The leaders of the PC Party, and the NDP have lost their seats.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie lost his seat in Windsor Lake to Liberal Candidate John Hogan, by close to five hundred votes.

NDP Leader Alison Coffin lost in St. John’s East – Quidi Vidi, Liberal Candidate John Abbott won that seat by a narrow 53 vote margin.

The PC Party now holds 13 seats in the legislature, 2 less than what they held in the previous government. Meanwhile, the NDP now hold 2 seats, and 3 independents have have been re-elected to government.