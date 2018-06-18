The provincial Liberals revealed ambitious fundraising targets at their AGM in Gander this weekend. The party aims to have $800,000 in the bank by the end of 2018, and between $2.4 million and $3 million by 2023. In other words, the party wants to be fully funded for the next two provincial elections in advance. But do the Liberals have any desire to look at campaign finance reform given their fundraising ambitions? The party promised to create an all-party committee on democratic reform, but did not bring the motion to a vote before the House of Assembly closed this spring. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

-Advertisement-