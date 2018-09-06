The governing Liberals have re-established their lead in the latest opinion poll from Corporate Research Associates.

Among decided voters, the Liberals have the support of 43 per cent, the Tories have 35 per cent, and the NDP have 19 per cent. The poll was conducted Aug. 2-30 and has a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

Back in May, the Tories had led the Liberals 42-36.

Premier Dwight Ball and PC leader Ches Crosbie were virtually tied in preference for premier, which Ball at 31 per cent and Crosbie at 30 per cent. Satisfaction with government’s performance rose from 38 per cent to 43 per cent. The margin of error for those questions is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

The poll was conducted province-wide and does not provide numbers for the Windsor Lake by-election.