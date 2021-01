The first opinion poll of the provincial election campaign has given the Liberals a big lead.

Mainstreet Research conducted an automated telephone poll Jan. 26-27. The Liberals had the support of 51 per cent of all respondents. The margin of error is +/-3.3 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

With undecided voters screened out, the lead was even larger for the Liberals with support from 62 per cent of decided and leaning voters.