The governing Liberals have maintained their lead in the second straight poll from Corporate Research Associates.

Among decided voters, 44 per cent said they would vote Liberal, 33 per cent would vote for the PCs, 19 per cent would vote NDP, and 3 per cent would vote for another party. The poll was conducted Nov. 2-30 and the margin of error is plus or minus 4.3 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

Among all respondents, 35 per cent were either undecided or refused to say how they would vote.

Premier Dwight Ball also pulled even with PC leader Paul Davis in the public’s preference for premier at 31 per cent. The last time Ball was top choice for premier was in February 2016.

Satisfaction with the government’s performance remains low, with 33 per cent satisfied and 63 per cent dissatisfied.