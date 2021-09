Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lead another minority government after Monday night’s federal election results. Preliminary results have Newfoundland and Labrador with six Liberal MPs and one Conservative, but there are still more votes to be counted. CTV’s decision desk declared Liberal Joanne Thompson the winner in St. John’s East, but NDP candidate Mary Shortall has not conceded yet. She’s waiting to see the full results first. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.